Florida wins court battle, moves to block social media for kids under 14

ORLANDO, Fla. — The state of Florida is advancing a law to prevent children under 14 from accessing certain social media platforms, following a federal appeals court’s decision on Tuesday.

The court rejected arguments that the law violated First Amendment rights, allowing the state to enforce restrictions on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and YouTube.

The law specifically prohibits children under the age of 14 from opening accounts on these social media platforms.

However, it allows parents to give consent for 14 and 15-year-olds to create accounts, providing a measure of parental control over their children’s social media usage.

With the court’s decision, Florida is set to implement these restrictions, aiming to regulate children’s access to social media while involving parents in the decision-making process.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group