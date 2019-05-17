Florida woman accused of threatening to ‘shoot everyone' at nearest elementary school, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Tampa woman is behind bars after she made threats to shoot people at an elementary school, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Juliana Cote, 26, posted threats on her Facebook account on Thursday.
Cote threatened to “shoot everyone” at the nearest elementary school in a post showing a small fake gun, deputies said.
According to a court document, she is charged with making a “written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.”
BEHIND BARS: A Tampa woman is facing charges for making a school based threat on social media.— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 17, 2019
Juliana Cote, 26, made a public posting on her Facebook account yesterday with a photograph of a small fake firearm threatening to "shoot everyone" at the nearest elementary school. pic.twitter.com/WiTAXj8D5Z
