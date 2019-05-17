  • Florida woman accused of threatening to ‘shoot everyone' at nearest elementary school, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Tampa woman is behind bars after she made threats to shoot people at an elementary school, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said Juliana Cote, 26, posted threats on her Facebook account on Thursday.

    Cote threatened to “shoot everyone” at the nearest elementary school in a post showing a small fake gun, deputies said.

    According to a court document, she is charged with making a “written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.”

