Local

Florida woman surprised after finding large snake on car hood

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Florida woman surprised after finding large snake on car hood
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida woman got quite the surprise when she found a snake slithering across the hood of her car.

Clearwater Police responded promptly to the scene and safely removed the snake.

The snake appeared to be dehydrated, prompting officers to rescue it and take it to a local pet store for proper care.

The snake was relocated to its natural environment.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read