Florida's appeal tested: Migration drops as expenses rise

Florida continues to grow rapidly in population, thanks to high levels of migration from other states, but that migration has dropped dramatically, according to recent Census data.

From 2022 to 2023, the Sunshine State became the home of 637,000 residents from other states, but had 511,000 Floridians move away – a net increase of 126,000. That’s down from the prior year, which had a net increase of in-migration of 250,000 to Florida.

North Carolina was the largest destination from Florida, creating a loss of14,641 residents, followed by Texas at minus 12,732 residents and Georgia at minus 10,781. In general, the Southeast was popular for former Floridians, with each of the states seeing a net negative of in-migration with Florida.

