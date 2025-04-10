Florida’s insurance czar threatens penalties for mishandling hurricane claims

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky sent a firm warning to insurance companies that his office is closely watching how they handle hurricane claims and won’t hesitate to punish wrongdoers.

Industry reports published during the devastating 2024 hurricane season raised controversy over the abnormally high rate of claims denials in the Florida market, with some claiming insurers avoid paying homeowners through fraud and manipulation.

Yaworsky referenced “recent questionable allegations” that some insurers are refusing to pay valid claims from hurricanes Helene and Milton when he said his office is bringing new enhanced reporting requirements for claims. He has reshaped the regulatory agency with an aggressive enforcement agenda since taking office in early 2023, with dozens of fines issued and millions of dollars returned to consumers.

