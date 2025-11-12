Florida’s only cigar tobacco farm escapes major damage from overnight frost

CLERMONT, Fla. — A Lake County tobacco grower is relieved after his crop escaped major damage from Tuesday night and Wednesday morning’s frost.

Jeff Borysiewicz‘s farm is the only cigar tobacco farm in Florida and is located in Clermont. He says the frost caused some damage to a few leaves, but overall they were lucky.

“I’ve never had one happen this early. I’ve never seen it. I’ve been doing this for about 12 years,” Borysiewicz said.

The crops usually net around 35,000 pounds of tobacco, which go into making 100,000 cigars.

The owner says back in the springtime, crows destroyed that crop.

The cigars made from the tobacco grown there are sold at stores owned by the Corona Cigar Co.

There are around 165 employees that work at both the farm and stores around Florida.

