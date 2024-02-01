Floridians can claim more than $32 million in unclaimed property this January

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Do you have an old bank account or perhaps an uncashed check that you forgot about?

According to a news release, unclaimed property is “a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner.”

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds.

On Thursday, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced that more than $32 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of January.

“As your CFO, I am incredibly proud to highlight the continued success of my team at the Division of Unclaimed Property. Thanks to their hard work, more than $32 million in unclaimed property was returned to the pockets of Floridians in January,” Patronis said.

January 2024 Unclaimed Property Returns by Region:

Pensacola – $963,812

Panama City – $909,899

Tallahassee – $876,578

Jacksonville – $1.8 Million

Gainesville – $427,047

Orlando – $4.8 Million

Tampa/St. Pete – $7.4 Million

Fort Myers/Naples – $1.6 Million

West Palm Beach – $4.6 Million

Miami – $9.2 Million

Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner, and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $2.3 billion in unclaimed property has been returned to Florida citizens.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

