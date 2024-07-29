Foodservice supplies wholesaler The Restaurant Store to open 1st Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based wholesaler of food service equipment and supplies is set to open its first Florida location in Orlando.

The Restaurant Group, a subsidiary of Clark Associates Inc., will open July 29 at 8205 S. John Young Pkwy., according to a release. The 67,000-square-foot store will open within the Sand Lake Corners South shopping center, about two miles west of The Florida Mall.

The soon-to-open Orlando store will be the 12th location for the chain, which dates back more than 30 years, joining stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.

