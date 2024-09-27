Football Friday Night Week Six Preview: District play begins

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s week six of Football Friday Night on Channel 9, and this week’s game features two teams in the 7A Class District 2 region.

The DeLand Bulldogs come into today’s matchup with a 4-1 record, while the Spruce Creek comes into the game with a 3-2 losers of two in a row after starting the season 3-0.

With the two other teams in their district with four wins [Flagler Palm Coast (4-0) and University (Orange City) (4-1)], every game from here on out is a big one.

Here’s what the head coaches of DeLand and Spruce Creek had to say about their district.

“University’s got a lot coming back, DeLand’s gonna be a little bit younger, Flagler they seem to have a lot of guys, but we feel like we match up with the other schools pretty well. It’s not like there’s one team that’s that much better than everyone else,” said Spruce Creek Head Coach Andy Price.

“The problem is everybody else is loaded up. Like us last year we had a lot of seniors back, that’s Spruce Creek, that’s Orange City, that’s Flagler, that’s not us. So the pundits will probably pick us last,” said DeLand Head Coach Rick Darlington.

Kickoff for that game is 7:00 p.m. catch the highlights of our game of the week and the rest of the Central Florida High School football slate tonight on Football Friday Night at 11:35 p.m. on Channel 9.

