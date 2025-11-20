Ford partners with Amazon to let you buy used cars directly

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ford is collaborating with Amazon to simplify the process of buying a used car, enabling customers to browse and purchase used vehicles directly on Amazon.

The partnership allows customers to discover used cars nearby on Amazon, with pricing and pickup arrangements handled by Ford dealerships.

Hyundai and Hertz are now offering new and used cars on Amazon, reflecting an increasing shift towards car sales via the online retail platform.

This partnership between Ford and Amazon represents an important development in the changing car sales industry, potentially providing greater convenience for customers interested in buying used vehicles.

