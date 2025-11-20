Local

Ford partners with Amazon to let you buy used cars directly

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
amazon ford sales
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ford is collaborating with Amazon to simplify the process of buying a used car, enabling customers to browse and purchase used vehicles directly on Amazon.

The partnership allows customers to discover used cars nearby on Amazon, with pricing and pickup arrangements handled by Ford dealerships.

Hyundai and Hertz are now offering new and used cars on Amazon, reflecting an increasing shift towards car sales via the online retail platform.

This partnership between Ford and Amazon represents an important development in the changing car sales industry, potentially providing greater convenience for customers interested in buying used vehicles.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read