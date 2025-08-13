Former Brevard County teacher addresses board for the first time since controversial dismissal

VIEIRA, Fla. — Former Brevard County teacher Melissa Calhoun is speaking publicly for the first time since her dismissal, renewing calls from parents, students, and union leaders to have her reinstated.

Calhoun, who taught at Satellite High School, addressed the Brevard County School Board Tuesday night.

She was met with claps and cheers from supporters as she took the podium to share her side of the story. “It’s my hope that tonight I can offer a sound reflection of education to both you and the 73 newly appointed teachers – credibility matters,” Calhoun told board members.

Her termination came after she addressed a female-born student by their preferred male name without documented parental consent, as required under a new Florida law.

Last month, the Florida Department of Education announced that Calhoun would be allowed to keep her teaching license but would serve a one-year probation.

Following her removal from the classroom, parents and students organized multiple protests in her support.

Despite the license decision, the district has decided not to reinstate her at this time. In a statement, the superintendent said, “I believe it is appropriate that the full term of that probation be completed before any consideration of employment.”

Union leaders say the district’s decision is a loss for students.

“At the end of the day, teachers in the state of Florida just go to school every day to give their best, to give their all,” said Andrew Spar, President of the Florida Education Association. “Ms. Calhoun admitted that she made a mistake and immediately corrected that mistake. She finished the year at Satellite High School, and the results from her students’ exams show what a highly effective teacher she is. Ultimately, it is her students that are losing out,” said Anthony Colucci, President of the Brevard Federation of Teachers.

It was the first time Calhoun spoke before the board.

“It was good to finally speak my piece,” she said. “Instead of being the one told about the things I’ve done, I wanted to encourage them to take positive action.”

The teachers’ union says it is exploring legal options to have Calhoun reinstated. For now, Calhoun says she’s focused on supporting her students however she can.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group