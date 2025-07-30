Former Brevard teacher, caught in nickname controversy, to keep teaching license

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A former Brevard Public Schools AP teacher who was among the first caught up in a new law prohibiting teachers from calling a student anything other than their legal name without parental permission will keep her teaching license.

Melissa Calhoun settled with the State of Florida. The terms of the settlement were accepted by the Florida Education Practices Commission Wednesday.

The settlement called for Calhoun to be officially reprimanded, pay a $750 fine, spend a year on probation and take an ethics class.

During the hearing, all parties called Calhoun an “excellent” teacher. However, the State attempted to back out of the agreement, saying new Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas was not comfortable with the terms agreed to by his predecessor.

The panel of parents and educators swatted that attempt down after Calhoun’s attorney decried it as an attack on the panel’s independence.

