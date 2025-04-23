Board meeting gets heated as supporters rally for BPS teacher who used student’s preferred name

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Board members with Brevard Public Schools stood by their decision to not renew a high school teacher’s contract after she called a student by their preferred name without parents’ permission.

Parents, teachers, and several students showed up Tuesday night to speak in support of teacher Melissa Calhoun.

Rally for BPS teacher A Satellite HS teacher's contract won't be renewed after district officials said she called a student by their preferred name without parents' permission. (WFTV)

During a tense meeting, the board took a recess two times after telling people making public comments to stay on topic. One parent was nearly escorted out.

It was a lot of back and forth between parents and BPS board members.

Rally for BPS teacher A Satellite HS teacher's contract won't be renewed after district officials said she called a student by their preferred name without parents' permission. (WFTV)

“We’re all on to you,” said one parent.

“It’s not funny Matt,” one parent could be heard yelling from the crowd. “It’s not funny. You guys are an embarrassment. You’re an embarrassment. Try not to be so narrow minded. Give it your all,” one mother said.

A room full of people supported current teacher Melissa Calhoun.

Melissa Calhoun Calhoun is a teacher at Satellite Beach High School. (WFTV)

Many had signs and even wore stickers standing in solidarity with the Satellite High School teacher. Many argued she abided by students’ rights.

Rally for BPS teacher A Satellite HS teacher's contract won't be renewed after district officials said she called a student by their preferred name without parents' permission. (WFTV)

“Students possess not only a right to an education, but the rights as citizenship as well. These rights are afforded to students for something as simple as whatever name they choose to be called,” one parent said to the board.

WFTV reported earlier this month the district superintendent decided not to renew Calhoun’s contract after learning she called a student by a name other than their legal name, without parents’ permission -- a violation of Florida law. But several parents argued the teacher was doing her job with compassion, and considering her student’s rights.

“Do the right thing. Reappoint the people who should be reappointed,” one parent told the board.

The voices in support of Calhoun were loud and evident. But there was one in the crowd on the board’s side that was met with disgust.

BPS School Board meeting At least one person spoke in favor of the district's decision regarding Calhoun's contract. (WFTV staff)

“Teachers are responsible for academia and do not have the professional training they need to make those calls,” another concerned mom said.

One parent who was nearly escorted out said it’s unfair that a BPS teacher was allowed back in the classroom after being arrested, accused of being drunk at a party with around 200 students. Recently released video showed that teacher, Karly Anderson, and her interaction with Cocoa Police.

“She’s being paid to sit at home while the other teacher has to worry about where is she going to go. And all she did was call a student by their preferred name,” said Sharon Shear.

People supporting Calhoun hoped their voices would be heard and that the district would reconsider renewing her contract. But board members on Tuesday night voted to stick with the superintendent’s decision.

Rally for BPS teacher A Satellite HS teacher's contract won't be renewed after district officials said she called a student by their preferred name without parents' permission. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group