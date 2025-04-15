Bodycam & 911 calls released in house party involving Brevard Public School employees

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard Public School teacher was arrested after an underage drinking party was back in a classroom. Video and 911 calls are helping paint the picture of what happened at that party which ended with two Brevard County educators behind bars in January.

The body camera video shows Cocoa Beach officers showing up and finding more than 100 underage students who were drinking. The state attorney’s office released the video and 911 calls Monday.

The video shows a Cocoa Beach policeman with a group of teens, including one who’s vomiting in the principal’s front yard. The night of that party, the officer called for medics to check on the teen, and that’s when things escalated.

“I’m concerned about a child that’s being put in a machine, into one of these vehicles,” teacher Karly Anderson is seen and heard saying on the bodycam video.

Cocoa Beach police say teacher Karly Anderson is heard yelling at an officer as first responders check on a teen for possible intoxication.

Anderson mentioned to the officers that she was a teacher.

This all unfolded during what investigators say was a “white lie party” back in January. 911 calls from earlier that night from neighbors describe their street packed with vehicles.

“There’s like 75 like cars of like high school students like driving up and down the street. There’s a big party down the street, they’re pulling in out of drive ways, one called me a racial slur. I’m afraid something bad’s going to happen like they’re blocking the street,” one 911 caller said.

Officers show up and ring the doorbell, but no one answers. Music and other chatter can be heard in the background. Officers find students in the street and in the backyard and tell them to move their vehicles off the street.

Later, when officers come back to find the party still going on, they find a teen on the ground in the front yard. The body camera video shows who police identified as principal Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan walking out and then back inside. When medics arrive, Anderson, talking with slurred speech, appears agitated with police. Using profanity until the officer asks her to go.

“But I’m saying I’m concerned.” “And you’re intoxicated, too.”” Who cares.”

“He’s 17, and he was here drinking at a party,” the officer said. You’re having a party with your boss having a party with 200 kids, get out of my face now,” the officer told Anderson.

Monday, a spokesperson with Brevard Public Schools told us that Anderson is back teaching in a classroom, at a different school within the district.

The State Attorney’s Office cleared her of felony charges, but she still faces misdemeanor charges.

Hill-Brodigan has been suspended without pay.

