Former co-worker describes convicted Kissimmee cop killer as ‘phenomenal Marine'

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Lawyers for the man convicted of killing two Kissimmee police officers called people who worked with him in the military to the stand to testify Thursday.
One former co-worker who took the stand described Everett Miller as a quintessential Marine. Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Tom Leech said during his service he made fitness reports for Miller.
Miller was convicted in the 2017 murders of Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard.
"This was a phenomenal Marine that did more than he was expected to. He did it well, and he did it well every day," Leech said.
Leech said he later saw Miller make odd social media posts.
Three people who served with Miller said they unfriended him on Facebook after he started making comments that didn't sound like the man they remembered.
Testimony is continuing in the penalty phase of Miller's trial before a jury decides whether or not he will get the death penalty.
