Former Florida trooper advises on what to do if you suspect a fake officer

ORLANDO, Fla. — A convicted sex offender was arrested in Sumter County on Sunday on accusations of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Anthony Lee Tripp, 50, allegedly used flashing lights and blaring sirens to force drivers out of their lanes on Interstate 75.

Former Florida Highway Patrol trooper Jeff Lotter advised that if you suspect a fake officer is trying to pull you over, you should turn on your hazard lights to acknowledge the officer and call 911 to verify the stop.

Lotter said to be prepared to describe the vehicle and give your location with the nearest cross street or mile marker.

“The dispatcher will then route you to the proper law enforcement agency to make sure that’s a valid stop,” he said.

According to the arrest report, Tripp denied having a siren box in his truck, although troopers found one during a search. He claimed he never used it.

Tripp is now out on bail.

If convicted of impersonating an officer, he could face up to five years in prison.

