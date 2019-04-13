Former International Space Station exec indicted for allegedly 'expensing' meetings with escorts

A former International Space Station Natinal Lab executive has been indicted for allegedly "expensing" his meetings with escorts and prostitutes.
Charles Resnick served as a consultant for the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space out of Melbourne, which manages the ISS.
He served as Director of Economic Valuation and later as Chief Economist for CASIS, which was funded by NASA, before federal investigators started looking into questionable expense reporting.
According to the charging documents, Resnick arranged to meet escorts and prostitutes in various locations across Europe and the U.S., while acting as if the trips were for his work with CASIS.
Investigators say Resnick fabricated documents, including hotel letters, and altered receipts in order to arrange and conceal the expenses on prostitution.
They say he then submitted fraudulent Travel Authorization Requests for trips that were taken partly or wholly to meet escorts and was reimbursed for those expenses.
Resnick is facing additional charges for then deducting the escort and prostitution expenses as business-related expenses on multiple years of tax returns.
Through those deductions and misrepresenting his annual income, investigators claim Resnick understated his total income by nearly $490,000 between 2011 and 2014. He understated his income by more than $200,000 in 2013 for his 2012 return.
