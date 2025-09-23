Former Lake County swim coach and counselor arrested in sex sting

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office made more than 200 arrests during a sting operation involving sex crimes. One previously worked as a swim coach and counselor at a private school in Lake County.

Polk County deputies arrested 40-year-old Trey Taunton, after they say he sent social media messages to an undercover detective, posing as a 15-year-old boy.

According to investigators, the messages detailed the sex acts he wanted to perform. Investigators say he told deputies he was a psychotherapist at Family Life Counseling, and before that, he worked as a swim coach and guidance counselor at Montverde Academy in Lake County. Taunton faces charges including traveling to meet a minor, using a computer to seduce a child, and attempted lewd and lascivious conduct. Deputies say he’s married and has two children.

A Montverde Academy spokesperson says he has not worked at the private school since 2024. They released a statement:

“Mr. Taunton was employed by the Academy in the past, after having worked at several other local schools. During his time at MVA we received no allegations of improper conduct, and he was employed only after passing a level 2 background check as we require of all employees and coaches. He has not been employed at the Academy since May 2024.”

School administrators say Taunton also worked for the Lake County School district back in 2017. We asked them which schools he worked at, but they’re still working on our request.

Polk County deputies encourage people to report any suspicious activity they may have had with Taunton in the past. Taunton pleaded not guilty in court.

