Former Orlando Magic star Mario Hezonja sells downtown-area home

A former top-five draft pick for the Orlando Magic has sold the home he owns in the city’s Bel Air neighborhood.

Orange County records show Mario Hezonja, who played for the Magic from 2015 to 2018 and currently plays in Spain for Real Madrid’s basketball team, sold his home at 1710 Santa Maria Place in Orlando for $1.7 million on June 21.

Built in 2013, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bedroom home is 3,715 square feet and sits on a 0.3-acre lot with a pool, patio, spa and summer kitchen.

