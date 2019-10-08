Former Orlando news anchor Wendy Chioji dies after long battle with cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former WESH-TV news anchor Wendy Chioji died after a long battle with cancer, the news outlet reported Tuesday.
Her brother shared the news of her passing on Facebook Monday night, the news outlet said.
According to her website, Chioji’s battle with cancer began in 2001, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2013, Chioji was diagnosed with thymic carcinoma, a rare, aggressive cancer.
After her recurrence of thymic carcinoma in 2014, Chioji continued to travel the world, run triathlons and volunteer at Best Friends Animal Society.
Chioji truly lived life to the fullest, sharing her motto “Livestrong.”
Chioji was 57 years old.
