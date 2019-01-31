Former Polk County counselor facing 180 charges in connection to child porn, officials say

BARTOW, Fl. - A former counselor with Youth and Family Alternatives is facing 165 additional charges to the 15 charges he initially faced when he was arrested in December, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
William Smith, 28, was arrested on December 21 when police conducted a search warrant on his home in the 100 block of Laurel Circle in Bartow after being tipped off that a Tumblr user was uploading child porn files and engaging in sexual conversation with a 10-year-old child, according to an arrest affadivit.
Smith was initally charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography after detectives analyzed files on his iPhone. Detectives later added 165 charges after analyzing his laptop on January 19.
Investigators said that victims found on the files age from 12 months to 13-years-old. Videos and images found depicted underage boys and girls engaged in sexual conduct with adults, according to the affadavit.
In Smith's work as a counselor at YFA, he worked with parents and assisted school guidance counselors.
