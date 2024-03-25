Former Seminole County HOA manager accused of stealing $437K from HOA

UNINCORPORATED OVIEDO, Fla. — Tammi Morrison, a former President of the Ashford Park Homeowners Association, was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office after investigators say she stole $437,000 from the community association when her business managed the neighborhood.

Morrison is charged with larceny-grand theft of $100,000, fraud-swindle, and obtaining property of $50,000 or more, 16 counts of fraud cash deposit bank item with the intent to defraud, false statement to the Department of State and illegal use of credit cards.

In July 2023, Eyewitness News first reported that Winter Springs Police arrested Morrison and faces similar charges in the theft of more than $600,000 from the Mt. Greenwood Homeowner Association.

Winter Springs police said Morrison used the HOA dues to pay her rent, for car repairs, and give money to her family.

Homeowners there said they feel duped.

Officers said Morrison runs Morrison Management LLC, a property management company for several HOAs in the area.

In 2021, she took over managing the finances for Mt. Greenwood and The Vineyards at Mt. Greenwood HOA.

In August 2022, Winter Springs police said they received a complaint from the homeowners association.

Morrison bonded out of jail after posting bond.

