Former technician files lawsuit alleging safety violations linked to ride death at ICON Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A former technician alleges he reported safety issues with the Freefall ride before a fatal incident, faced retaliation, and was later terminated.

The lawsuit, submitted by an Orlando-based law firm, claims that the former maintenance technician reported safety issues with the Freefall ride, that resulted in Tyre Sampson’s death in 2022.

Austin Alexander worked as a maintenance technician for Orlando Eagle Drop Slingshot from April 2021 to March 2023.

According to the lawsuit, Alexander discovered several safety concerns with the FreeFall ride, which was located at ICON Park, starting in mid-January 2022.

Safety issues include overridden sensors to accommodate large patrons over certain height and weight limits, overheated cylinders that prevented seats from securing properly, and cracks in the joints of the ride’s metal structure.

According to the lawsuit, every time Alexander noticed a safety concern, he would report it back to his supervisor, but the company continued to operate the ride without addressing the safety concerns.

The lawsuit states that during the investigation into the minor’s death, the lawsuit claims that Alexander was asked to falsify maintenance logs to make it appear as though certain tasks had been completed prior to the incident. After refusing to comply, Alexander stated he was placed on paid administrative leave for a year while the investigation was ongoing.

The lawsuit states that Alecander’s employment was terminated after the civil lawsuit was settled with the family of the minor.

