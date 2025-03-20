Former worker files lawsuit over alleged concerns before deadly thrill ride accident in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A maintenance technician is filing a lawsuit, claiming he raised concerns about the safety of the Orlando Free Fall drop tower ride before a deadly accident.

Monday marks three years since 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the ride at ICON Park and died.

The technician claims he uncovered several safety issues, including overridden sensors to accommodate larger riders.

But he says the owner of the ride didn’t listen and eventually fired him in retaliation.

The ride was eventually torn down.

In 2023, lawmakers passed the “Tyre Sampson Act,” requiring more oversight at smaller amusement parks.

