Found: 24-year-old endangered adult located in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 24-year-old with neurological and developmental disabilities has been found safe after being reported missing from Earlston Court in Orange County on July 3.

Raymond Robles was last seen leaving a home on Earlston Court around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 3. He was wearing a black graphic T-shirt, black pants, and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office participated in the search for Raymond, emphasizing the community’s contribution in sharing the alert that helped ensure his safe return.

Officers expressed that concerns about Raymond’s safety increased because of his neurological and developmental disabilities, leading to immediate efforts to find him.

Officers added that, thanks to the community and local authorities’ efforts, Raymond Robles is now safe, highlighting the importance of community involvement in such situations.

