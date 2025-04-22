Founding member of NYC’s National Puerto Rican Day Parade to be honored at Orlando festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival is almost here, and this year will bring a special guest to the celebration.

Andrés González is a founding member of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City. This year, he will be honored in Orlando.

The annual festivities across downtown Orlando originated in New York City. The National Puerto Rican Day Parade got its start in the 1950s in the Manhattan neighborhood of Spanish Harlem. And González played a major role in making it happen.

“It was a lot of work, a lot of politics, obviously, a lot of push and shove, however, it was all worth it,” said Orlando resident Nancy Rosado.

Rosado said he uncle worked alongside lawyers, doctors and community leaders to get the parade off the ground. As more and more Puerto Ricans made New York their homes, the city finally gave the go-ahead to host a parade. From there, it kept growing year after year.

“The last thing he told me was that he never thought it would get this big, but to know that he was at the root of it, he takes a lot of pride in that,” Rosado said.

González said he is proud as ever, and he will be in Orlando this weekend with arms wide open, ready to greet everyone.

He said he looks forward to connecting with old friends from the early days in New York.

González will turn 101 next month. And he’s beaming with pride to see how the parade has grown and taken shape in other parts of the country.

He said starting the parade in New York all those years ago was not easy, but Puerto Ricans are fighters.

His family knows it was the honor of his lifetime.

That honor has extended to central Florida to celebrate a vibrant culture and rich history with someone who helped spark it all.

WFTV is the official broadcast partner for the parade. It will be streamed live on air and online at wftv.com starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.

