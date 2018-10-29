  • Four shots fired into Volusia County Republican Headquarters, police say

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - South Daytona police are investigating after they said someone shot out a window at the Volusia County Republican Headquarters.

    Police said a worker arrived Monday morning, saw the damage and called authorities. 

    Police said at least four bullets went through the main windows of the building. 

    No one was hurt. 

