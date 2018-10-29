Four shots fired into Volusia County Republican Headquarters, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - South Daytona police are investigating after they said someone shot out a window at the Volusia County Republican Headquarters.
Police said a worker arrived Monday morning, saw the damage and called authorities.
Police said at least four bullets went through the main windows of the building.
No one was hurt.
This is a developing story. Stay with wftv.com and follow reporter Mike Springer for updates.
