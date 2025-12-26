Victim found unconscious during stabbing in Holly Hill in critical condition, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — On Dec. 26, at approximately 5:53 a.m., emergency responders were dispatched to Ridgewood Avenue in Holly Hill following reports of a stabbing.

The victim, William McCauley, was found unconscious and is currently in critical condition.

Police report that officers provided life-saving measures to McCauley upon arrival until medical personnel arrived, after which he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. During the investigation, Andrew Drake emerged as the suspect and was detained by the police at the scene.

Detectives from the Holly Hill Police are investigating, working with the State Attorney’s Office and Volusia County Crime Scene Investigations to gather more information.

Officers say that preliminary investigations suggest an argument over music may have caused the incident, though details remain unconfirmed. Officers are interviewing the involved parties to understand the circumstances leading to the stabbing.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 for ongoing updates as they become available.

