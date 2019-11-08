Fourth-grade teacher accused of insulting students in Brevard County classroom

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A teacher is out of a job after school officials said she cursed at students in a Brevard County classroom.
Channel 9 learned that Teresa Sutton's behavior made two students so uncomfortable that they requested to be transferred to another class.
A complaint said that while Sutton worked at Endeavour Elementary Magnet School in Cocoa, she referred to students as "stupid" and "dumb."
"Teachers are supposed to kind of be a safe place for kids, and be uplifting and be there for them," said parent Ashley Pippin.
Sutton was later transferred to Apollo Elementary School in Titusville, where she was also accused of making disparaging comments to children.
In one report, a student said that she felt like she was being tortured and said Sutton called her a cheat and a liar. Following this incident, she allegedly had students write a statement on her whiteboard detailing how she treated the student that felt she was being tortured.
She was later suspended three days without pay in February for her behavior, and Brevard Public Schools confirmed to Channel 9 that she is no longer employed by the district.
Sutton recently agreed to a settlement with the State Department of Education for her behavior at Endeavour Elementary School, where she received a letter of reprimand, probation for two academic years and a $750 fine. She was also ordered to undergo a classroom management course.
