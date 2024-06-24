FPL to distribute meal kits to help Brevard County seniors prepare for hurricane season

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Power and Light is doing its part to help people in Brevard County prepare for this hurricane season.

The company plans to distribute over 2,200 meal kits to more than 760 seniors.

The kits include three days of nutritious, shelf-stable food, water, snacks, and a storm preparation guide.

This will ensure homebound seniors have access to vital supplies if a storm heads our way.

