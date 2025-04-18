Fraternities close their doors at UCF after hazing investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two fraternities at the University of Central Florida have closed their doors following a hazing investigation.

The university confirmed with Channel 9 that Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon closed their UCF chapters.

This is after UCF police investigated allegations of hazing from both chapters.

In a statement—a university representative said in part “hazing has no place at UCF and in Greek life. The national chapters’ efforts to do the right thing shows a level of integrity that we hope will serve as an example to others.”

The two fraternities were previously suspended by their national chapters earlier this spring after the allegations came out.

