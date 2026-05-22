Free beer returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for summer 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Summer visitors to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can once more enjoy free beer as the park kicks off its seasonal summer festivities.

Starting May 22 until August 9, guests aged 21 and over can enjoy one free seven-ounce beer with every visit to the park. This promotion is available at the Overlook Taproom, located on the second floor of the Serengeti Overlook restaurant.

Annual Pass Members will receive an additional perk with two complimentary beers included per visit.

Busch Gardens is launching its summer promotion, coinciding with an expanded seasonal entertainment lineup that includes roller coasters, animal encounters, family-friendly attractions, and nighttime performances.

Park officials say guests can also expect drone displays and new summer activities throughout the season.

Offering free beer has become a popular summer tradition at Busch Gardens, allowing guests to cool off while enjoying a day at one of Florida’s largest theme parks.

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