Free summer meals for kids and teens in Seminole County

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools will offer free meals for children and teens during summer break.

The district’s Red Apple Dining program is partnering again with Summer BreakSpot to provide free, nutritionally balanced meals beginning June 1.

All children and teens 18 and younger can receive meals at any participating Summer BreakSpot location.

The program offers breakfast and lunch, and no application is required.

District officials said children do not have to be Seminole County Public Schools students to receive meals.

“Ensuring children have access to nutritious meals during the summer break is something we take very seriously at Seminole County Public Schools,” said Jamie DeVivo, director of Red Apple Dining.

DeVivo said the partnership helps provide food security for children and teens 18 and under, regardless of whether they attend SCPS.

Menus, ingredients, locations, dates and service times are available through Red Apple Dining’s Summer BreakSpot webpage.

The district said meals must be eaten onsite, and there is no drive-thru option.

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