Free Volusia County beach parking for county residents, visitors will see increased fees

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Tuesday, it will cost you more to drive and park on the beach if you don’t live in Volusia County. But that change also means residents will get to enjoy free beach access.

The price for non-residents will now be $30 instead of $20.

“You have to remember that their taxes are going to offset the maintenance of our beaches, which is why it’s so important for our residents to get this little bit of a reduction in cost at a time when inflation is so high,” said County Coastal Director Jessica Fentress.

She said active beach passes for both residents and non-residents will still be valid until they expire next year.

Residents looking to take advantage of the free access will have to register. The county will have several events scheduled through the first two weeks of October to help.

In total, the county’s new parking program will cost about $1 million a year. But other new costs associated with coming to the beach will help to offset that.

Beginning in January, non-residents must also pay to park in all off-beach lots.

