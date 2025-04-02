French-Japanese eatery in Winter Park a finalist for James Beard new restaurant award

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Acclaimed Winter Park restaurant Ômo by Jônt has achieved another milestone, being named the only Florida finalist for Best New Restaurant in the 2025 James Beard Awards.

The recognition, considered one of the culinary world’s highest honors, would celebrate Ômo by Jônt’s innovative approach to fine dining. Nominees were announced in an April 2 release.

The restaurant is led by Michelin-honored Chef Ryan Ratino.

