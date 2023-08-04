Friday: Hot with a chance for late-day storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab some sunscreen Friday and keep it handy for the weekend.

Temperatures will climb to 93 degrees today in Central Florida.

There is a 40% chance for storms late in the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said a similar pattern will play out on Saturday and Sunday.

Expect highs in the mid-90s and afternoon storms.

Looking at the tropics, Shields said there are two strong tropical waves near Africa.

Strong tropical waves near Africa could develop next week

He said they could start to develop next week and will be areas to monitor but noted there are currently no threats to the U.S.

