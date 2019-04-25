  • Friday's episodes of 'Jeopardy!', 'Wheel of Fortune' to air Friday on WRDQ TV 27

    By: Kelly Healey

    FRIDAY NIGHT PROGRAMMING CHANGE: "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" will air Friday on WRDQ TV 27 due to the NFL draft.

     

    Friday's episode of "Jeopardy!" will air Friday at 7 p.m. on WRDQ TV 27.

     

    Friday's episode of "Wheel of Fortune" will air afterward at 7:30 p.m. on WRDQ TV 27.

     

    Saturday's episode of "Jeopardy!" will air at its scheduled time: 7:30 p.m.

     

    Meanwhile, a record-breaking contestant has passed the $1 million mark on “Jeopardy!”

    James Holzhauer, a sports gambler from Las Vegas, has already made history on the show after beating the one-day record winnings by scoring more than $131,000.
    The 34-year-old is willing to risk big time sums of money, which has already landed him in the “Jeopardy!” record book. 

    Read full article: Record-breaking contestant passes $1 million mark on ‘Jeopardy!’

