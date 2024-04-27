Friendly’s opens restaurant close to Disney

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A revamped strip mall on Vineland Avenue only six minutes from Walt Disney World saw Panera Bread Co. exit and Friendly’s — the legacy restaurant brand that’s been around for 89 years — come in.

The new eatery is owned by franchisee Amol Kohli, who started as a waiter at a Friendly’s in high school and now has more than 30 Friendly’s in his portfolio.

The restaurant held its grand opening on April 20 and is 5,000 square feet with about 150 seats. The location has an outdoor area for guests to hang out, eat and play games. Open from 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every other day, Friendly’s serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

