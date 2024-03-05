ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances are set to increase in Central Florida.

Our area will be mostly cloudy Tuesday after the early morning fog burns away.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

We will have a 40% chance of seeing rain and storms Tuesday nights.

Front to increase rain and storm chances in Central Florida

The higher rain chances will be fueled by a front that will move into our area overnight.

We will see more storm activity for most of Wednesday before slowing down Wednesday night.

Central Florida will stay warm for the rest of the week with highs in the low-to mid-80s.

We are even forecast to see highs near 90 degrees on Saturday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

