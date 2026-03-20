Fuel costs surge in Central Florida, approaching $4 mark

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida gas prices are nearing $4 per gallon following a sharp increase in fuel costs over the last two weeks. As of March 20, the statewide average for regular unleaded gasoline reached $3.95.

The price hike is about 84 cents over 12 days. AAA Fuel Prices shows the state average at $3.950, with some Central Florida counties surpassing it and nearing $4.

Marion County currently has the highest regular gas prices in the region, averaging $3.998 per gallon.

Lake County reported the lowest regional average at $3.954 per gallon.

Diesel fuel costs are much higher than regular unleaded, with Florida’s average at $5.384 per gallon.

In the surrounding areas, Osceola and Sumter counties both reported averages of $3.986 per gallon.

Flagler and Polk counties each recorded an average of $3.979 per gallon, followed closely by Volusia County at $3.978 and Brevard County at $3.975.

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