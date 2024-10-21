Fueling up: Drivers should find higher supplies & lower prices following Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — A week and a half after Hurricane Milton blew through Central Florida, drivers should have a much easier time finding gas.

“Conditions are much improved compared to this time last week, when retailers struggled to keep their gas pumps stocked, due to the spike in demand from Hurricane Milton,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“Just one week later, gasoline supplies are much more stable around the state and Floridians do not have to look far to find fuel.”

As for prices at the pump, Jenkins said they are holding steady.

In fact, you’re likely to pay a little less if you’re filling up your car on Monday.

AAA said the average price statewide is about $3.08 per gallon.

That’s a penny or two lower than a week ago, about a nickel less than a month ago, and roughly 16 cents cheaper than a year ago.

You might even spot some Central Florida service stations with prices under $3 a gallon Monday.

