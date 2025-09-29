Fugitive sex offender arrested in Flagler County after attempting to evade justice, sheriff says

PALM COAST, Fla. — Deputies in Flagler County said a wanted man was arrested after hiding from law enforcement in Palm Coast.

Officials said Christopher Connors, 50, is a wanted fugitive in Lee County for felony violation of probation related to lewd or lascivious charges.

Connors was taken into custody last week after he was spotted at a gas station in Palm Coast and later arrested at a residence on Shady Lane North.

“Another fugitive thought he could hide out in Flagler County because they had an active warrant somewhere else in the state. Like all the others, he learned that that was a bad idea,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “We work with our law enforcement partners to make sure that nobody can hide in our county to avoid arrest.”

Deputies said Connors was aware of his active warrant and fled to Flagler County to avoid returning to prison.

Connors has been a registered sex offender since 2022 following his conviction in Lee County for two counts of lewd or lascivious battery and two counts of lewd or lascivious exhibition.

Deputies said he also has a criminal history in Missouri, including charges of felony stealing, possession of a controlled substance, and DWI.

