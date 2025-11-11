Funds approved to link SunRail to Orlando International Airport, other key areas

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is taking a big step toward connecting SunRail to the airport.

The city has approved a capital plan that sets aside up to $100 million dollars for the long-awaited expansion.

The project would link SunRail to Orlando International Airport, the convention center and theme park areas.

The final route and cost is still in the works

A survey found 77% of locals say they’d ride SunRail if it went to the airport.

