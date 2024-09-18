FWC approves measure to aid removal of derelict boats

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Removing derelict boats is an ongoing issue for many Central Florida Counties.

Don Walker, Brevard County’s Director of Communications told us, “To give you an idea of how bad the problem is, we’ve removed roughly 85 since January of 2023.

On average, we get around two boats a month that become derelict vessels. FWC Commissioners just approved an amendment that provides a block grant option within the agency’s existing Derelict Vessel and Public Nuisance Vessel Removal Grant Program.

It will allow an additional reimbursement option for ongoing vessel removal in areas with large numbers of derelict boats.

Read: Volusia deputies arrest 2 more students after online school shooting threat

Funding can also be awarded to eligible governments based on removal data from prior years.

Walker added, “Anything that’s going to help us move that process along and cut out some of the red tape, make those grant dollars more quickly available is going to really help us out.”

Brevard County has 24 vessels that need to be removed right now. A contractor will begin work, next month.

Read: ‘Malibu Rapist’ takes plea deal in 30-year-old sex assault case

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group