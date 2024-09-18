‘Malibu Rapist’ takes plea deal in 30-year-old sex assault case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County man known at the “Malibu Rapist” was just sentenced to more than three years after taking a plea deal in a sexual battery case.

Investigators say George Girtman is linked to over 30 sex crime case over the last three decades.

Girtman is already serving two life sentences for prior convictions for crimes he committed in the 80s and 90s.

Read: Volusia deputies arrest 2 more students after online school shooting threat

On Wednesday, Gale Gardner faced Girtman in court, who took a plea deal for attacking her in 1988.

Gardner has spent more than three decades seeking justice and told the courtroom that she does call herself a victim, instead she calls herself a survivor.

Prosecutors said that Gardner was sleeping in her bed with her nine-year-old when Girtman woke her up, held a knife to her throat and raped her.

Read: Federal Reserve cuts key rate by sizable half-point, signaling end to its inflation fight

The case went cold for decades, but in 2022 DNA swabs came back as a match to Girtman.

Girtman apologized to Gardener after she took that stand on Wednesday and spoke about the impact of that night – telling the court that in many ways she has served a life sentence.

Gardner added that it was important for her to be there in the courtroom and show other survivors the importance of seeking justice.

Girtman will serve this plea deal concurrently with his life sentences.

Read: Low-pressure area in Caribbean could bring tropical threat to Florida next week

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group