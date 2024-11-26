FWC recovers over $1 million in gold coins stolen from shipwreck off Florida coast

FLORIDA — Marking a significant milestone in a long-standing investigation, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has successfully recovered 37 gold coins stolen from the 1715 Fleet shipwrecks, valued collectively at over $1 million.

In 2015, the discovery of the Spanish treasure ships uncovered a valuable cove, revealing 101 gold coins from the wreck salvaged off Florida’s Treasure Coast. Fifty coins were not disclosed and were subsequently stolen.

“This case underscores the importance of safeguarding Florida’s rich cultural heritage and holding accountable those who seek to profit from its exploitation,” said FWC Investigator Camille Soverel.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants, recovering coins from private residences, safe deposit boxes and auctions. Five coins were reclaimed from a Florida-based auctioneer, who unknowingly purchased them from Eric Schmitt.

Advanced digital forensics identified metadata and geolocation data linking Eric Schmitt to a photograph of the stolen coins taken at the Schmitt family condominium in Fort Pierce. It was also discovered that Eric Schmitt took three of the stolen gold coins and placed them on the ocean floor in 2016 to be found by the new investors of 1715 Fleet - Queens Jewels, LLC.

FWC extends its gratitude to its investigative team, law enforcement partners and the experts who contributed to this groundbreaking case.

