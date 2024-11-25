Tow to Go: AAA can get you and your car home safely this Thanksgiving season

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road this Thanksgiving travel season.

The auto club is activating its “Tow to Go” service from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers and their cars.

The service works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then transports the driver and their car to a safe location within 10-miles of the pickup spot.

The service is free, but AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs this weekend, make plans for a safe ride home first. If your plans fall through, you can call AAA, and we’ll get you to a safe place,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said.

Here’s the number to call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Program details:

Starts Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m.

Ends Monday, Dec. 2 at 6 a.m.

Free and available to both AAA members and non-members.

Confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Nationwide, AAA said an estimated 71.7 million Americans are expected to take a road trip this Thanksgiving travel season.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, between 2017 and 2021, more that 830 people in the U.S. died over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend due to crashes involving a drunk driver.

