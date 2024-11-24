Last of the cool weather as the forecast shifts for the Holiday Week

, Fla. — Warmer weather has quickly returned to the area Sunday, with more warmth on the way.

It will be cool again tonight, but not as chilly as Sunday morning with morning lows in the low 50s.

Even warmer temps are ahead for Monday. Expect plenty of sun once again with highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will also feature plenty of warmth with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

The big travel day is also looking dry Wednesday with just a few clouds and temps in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving Day will feature mostly sunny skies and warm temps in the low 80s. A cold front will swing through on Black Friday, which could spark an isolated shower and bring cooler temps to the back end of the holiday weekend.

