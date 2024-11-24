Local

Orlando City SC advances to MLS Eastern Conference finals after 1-0 over the Atlanta Dream

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Orlando City lose last regular season home game to rival Atlanta Orlando City dropped their final regular season home game against Atlanta United, 2-1, in front of a crowd of 25,046 Saturday night. (Mark Thor/Mark Thor/Orlando City SC)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City SC advances to the MLS Eastern Conference finals for the first time in club history with a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Dream Sunday at home in Inter&Co Stadium.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Ramiro Enrique scored the games only goal in the 39th minute after a corner kick by Martin Ojeda bounced around several Atlanta defenders before Enrique kicked the ball into the net.

This was Orlando City SC’s first win against Atlanta in the 2024 season.

Read: Orlando Pride win the 2024 NWSL Championship 1-0 over the Washington Spirit

Orlando City SC will now host the New York Red Bull in the MLS Eastern Conference Finals for a shot at the MLS Cup at Inter&Co Stadium Nov. 30 or Dec. 1

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest Orlando City SC News.

Read: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida Club Unveils Teen-inspired Billboard

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read