LYNX provides cooling stations across Central Florida during the heat wave

CENTRAL, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service, Central Florida is under a heat advisory today, and the heat index is expected to reach between 108 and 110 degrees.

An advisory for all of central Florida is in effect from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. due to a heat dome over the southeastern U.S., leading to high temperatures with highs between 94 and 96 degrees today.

Orange County and Lynx team up to provide cooling centers for residents to beat the heat. These include air-conditioned public spaces and splashpads to help people stay safe from heat.

Cooling locations encompass a variety of parks, recreation centers, libraries, community centers, and homeless shelters across the county. The Orange County Parks and Recreation facilities feature indoor areas and outdoor splashpads, while the Orange County Library System has multiple branches serving as cooling centers.

Residents should seek shelter at cooling locations and call 911 for heat emergencies. For safety tips, visit the Florida Department of Health or follow #GetSummerReady.

With the heat index soaring to dangerous levels, Orange County urges residents to take precautions and use cooling centers to stay safe during the advisory.

